Director Sundar C asked Sri Reddy to sexually compromise, claims actress in latest FB post

For the past couple of months, Telugu actress Sri Reddy has been exposing the dark side of Tollywood. She has been making bold statements about actors and producers one after the other.

After staging a semi-nude protest against the Movie Artistes' Association (MAA) and accusing various Telugu actors and directors of sexual exploitation, actress Sri Reddy has leveled similar allegations against celebrities from the Tamil film industry. The actress recently opened up about her bitter experiences with AR Murugadoss, Raghava Lawrence, and actor Srikanth.

And now, in a new Facebook post, Sri Reddy has accused Aranmanai director Sundar C of asking her to sexually compromise.

In an earlier post, Sri Reddy had claimed that Tamil actor Vishal, who is the general secretary of Nadigar Sangam and the president of Tamil Film Producer Council, is trying to threaten her for making revelations about dark side of Kollywood.

Must say, you need guts to come out in public and talk about such revelations as holistically it will harm one’s image too. Keep going Sri Reddy for uttering the truth and revealing the ugly side of the South Cinema. We need such brave actresses like you for sure.