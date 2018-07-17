Enai Noki Paayum Thota: Dhanush and Gautham Menon finally resume action!

A couple of years back, Gautham Menon launched Enai Noki Paayum Thota (ENPT) with Dhanush and Megha Akash in the lead roles, amidst much fanfare. The film has since been plagued with a lot of production issues and is yet to be completed. The teaser which was launched a long time back bore a strong resemblance to the director's Achcham Yenbathu Madamaiyada with STR in the lead.

The one good thing with ENPT is that all the songs that have been launched so far have been lapped up by fans. Also, the chemistry between the lead pair is quite sizzling. Songs like 'Maruvaarthai', 'Naan Pizhaippeno' and 'Visiri' have gone on to garner millions of views online. Darbuka Siva, who was announced as the composer after an interesting marketing campaign with a suspense factor (naming the music director 'Mr.X'), has done quite a fabulous job.

The latest on ENPT is that the final schedule was commenced on July 16 in Chennai. Actor-director Sasikumar is the latest addition to the cast, and he will be playing Dhanush's elder brother. His role's footage will be about 20 minutes long and will have a key bearing on the story. Gautham Menon tweeted that it was interesting to work with two other directors (Dhanush and Sasikumar). A new title logo of the film will also be launched on July 20.

ENPT is finally racing towards its finish line and is expected to release after Dhanush gets Vada Chennai out of the way in September.