End of the road for Saamy Square, what's next on the agenda for Vikram?

Chiyaan Vikram has now wrapped up the entire shoot for Saamy Square, his upcoming release directed by Hari. The team checked the last box on their list with a song shot in the town of Pazhani, and are now set to completely shift their focus onto the post-production stage of the film.

The trailer of Saamy Square which was released on YouTube last month has now clocked close to 11 crore views and is holding strong. Shot across various parts of India including Rajasthan, the film is a commercial mass entertainer that has Bobby Simhaa pit against Vikram.

Vikram will now take a month’s break to oversee the shoot of his son’s Varma, the official remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Simultaneously, he will also go through script reading sessions and take part in the pre-production process for his film with Rajesh Selva.

Gautham Menon, who will resume the Dhanush starrer ‘Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta’ by the mid of this month, will move on to Vikram’s Dhruva Natchatiram in August. Close to 20 days of shoot is pending for the latter, a genuine espionage thriller.

Our sources say Saamy Square is targeting a release on August 31st. While ENPT is looking at a September release, Dhruva Natchatiram is targeting the Dussehra holidays in October.