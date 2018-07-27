Exclusive: 50 days of Rajinikanth's underwhelming Kaala!

The Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala, directed by Pa.Ranjith and produced by Dhanush completed 50 days of its release on 26th of July. The film opened on June 7 and couldn't perform in line with the massive expectations that usually accompany a Rajini film. The reviews were mixed and Rajini’s fans didn’t get the ‘mass masala’ that they were expecting. The film has grossed close to Rs 155 crore worldwide with the Tamil Nadu gross being Rs 60 crore.

Kaala did its best in Chennai city while the collection down south of Tamil Nadu was highly underwhelming. Almost all the regions where the Tamil version was released saw a below-par performance. The Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions were outright disasters. The common consensus is that the Rajini - Pa.Ranjith combination has run its course!

The Superstar is now busy shooting for his next film with director Karthik Subbaraj where he will be sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simha and many others. He is also likely to do a film with ace director AR Murugadoss once he is done with his current film. The name of the Superstar's favorite KS Ravikumar is also doing the rounds as a prospective director.