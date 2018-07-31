Exclusive: Arya opens up on his character sketch in Ghajinikanth

Arya is currently looking forward to the release of his comedy caper Ghajinikanth, which hits the screens on August 3, this Friday. The actor plays an ardent fan of Rajinikanth, suffering from a mental disorder of mind diversion.

Speaking about his character to In.com, Arya says “It is a very interesting character to portray on-screen. Rajinikanth, in this film, is a guy who gets diverted at a click of a finger. For example, if I am talking to someone across the table and get a phone call, my attention completely shifts to the person on the phone, much to the extent of forgetting the person sitting in front of me. Just like everybody’s usual life, this man too has to deal with his girlfriend, family and friends. The situations themselves will make you laugh, let alone the dialogues.”

Arya also has great things to say about Santhosh PJ, calling him a trendy thinker who gives rise to organic comic dialogues. Santhosh, after doing two kinky films in Hara Hara Mahadev Ki and Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu with Gautham Karthik, is arriving with a clean entertainer that has got past the censors with a clean U.