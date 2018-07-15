Exclusive! Director Shakti Rajan talks about Tik Tik Tik success, bringing new ideas and more

Tamil cinema’s first space film Tik Tik Tik enters its 25th day today, still running in more than 100 screens across Tamil Nadu. The Jayam Ravi starrer performed well at the box office, turning out to be a profitable venture for all the theatres that picked it up, distributors and investors.

Speaking to In.com, director Shakti Soundar Rajan opened up about bringing a new genre to Tamil cinema and succeeding with it. “Any film, be it a novel idea or a cliché, comes to a satisfactory conclusion only when it connects with the audience. Our film industry is a place where the success rate is just 1%, so I had to trust my gut feeling and it worked out. I’m really glad it did,” he states.

On how Tik Tik Tik has helped him in his career graph, Shakti says “Well, success helps only in the business side of the filmmaking process. Whether the film is a hit or flop, the next destination for any director is the same – a blank page. The excitement of bringing up new ideas is what keeps me going.”

The director will soon be making an announcement on his next film, which is touted to be made on a bigger scale with yet another new concept.