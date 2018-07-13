Exclusive: Fantastic opening in Tamil Nadu for Tamizh Padam 2

With shows starting as early as 5 AM, the Shiva – Sathish-starrer Tamizh Padam 2, directed by C.S. Amudhan, took theatres in Tamil Nadu by storm. The remarkable thing was that all these early morning special shows went house-full, with an extraordinary feedback coming from the audience. The media reviews have also been largely positive. The film consistently provides the laughs, mercilessly trolling popular films of the big heroes, the notorious activities of politicians and other pop culture trends in Tamil Nadu. It’s all been done in good spirit without crossing the limits of acceptability. Shiva and Sathish have been appreciated by all, as have been termed as the main pillars of the film.

Thanks to the great opening and the positive feedback from the audience, Tamizh Padam 2 is expected to have an extended opening weekend of 4 days. As per the early estimates, the opening day collection of this film is expected to be around Rs 4 crore. Definitely a fantastic number for a film of this scale, without any mass hero or a big commercial director.

The Karthi – Sayyeshaa-starrer Kadai Kutty Singam makes it to the theatres today (13th July) and will compete for the TN box-office pie, along with Tamizh Padam 2. Some trade pundits have opined that a solo release would’ve worked better for both the films. We can’t agree more!