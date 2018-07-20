Exclusive: Following the massive success of Tamizh Padam 2, here's a good news about Rendavathu Padam

On Thursday, director CS Amudhan, who has held the reigns of Tamizh Padam 2, celebrated his birthday. And the gift was perfect; the huge success of the film. Tamizh Padam 2 has raked in Rs 2.84 crore in its first week in Chennai itself and has collected a thunderous amount across TN, thanks to the blockbuster opening. And now, Amudhan is gearing up for his next, the official announcement of which would be out soon.

Meanwhile, a welcome announcement comes in about his long-pending Rendavathu Padam which was to be his second film after Tamizh Padam (2010). It may also see the light of day soon. The movie may hit the screens next month, as revealed by the director himself, in one of his recent interviews. With the wind behind Amudhan’s back after the massive success of TP2, Rendavathu Padam has all the momentum that it needs. Amudhan has a word of caution for the audience though, "Rendavathu Padam was made about 6 years back and a lot of the jokes were relevant for that point of time. I hope the audiences wouldn't find it stale when they see the film now. Also, they shouldn’t come in expecting another Tamizh Padam kind of a spoof film," he says.

Vemal, Aravind Akash, and Richard play the lead roles in Rendavathu Padam.