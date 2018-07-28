Exclusive: Junga gives Vijay Sethupathi his career's best opening

Vijay Sethupathi's Junga had a big release on Friday in Tamil Nadu. It's a gangster action-comedy shot on a lavish scale in locations across Europe. Vijay Sethupathi and Arun Pandian co-produced the film while Gokul directed it. Despite the grandeur, the film received negative reviews from the critics and even the audience didn't seem to be quite happy with the film.

However, Junga has turned out to be the best opening day grosser in the actor's career, by minting close to Rs 3.25 crore on its first day in TN; the Chennai city gross being Rs 52 lakh. The film's strong star cast (Sayyeshaa, Yogi Babu, Saranya Ponvannan, Radha Ravi and Madonna Sebastian alongside Sethupathi) and the extensive pre-release promotions are said to be the reasons behind such a bumper opening of Junga. Sethupathi in fact hadn't promoted any of his other films as extensively as he did for Junga!

Junga’s premiere was held in Malaysia on Thursday and the entire team attended it. They quickly returned to Chennai in the wee hours of Friday to catch the first day first show of the film with fans at the popular Kasi theatre in Chennai. Though the opening weekend’s collections are good, the road ahead seems to be a challenging one as trade pundits expect Junga's collection to drop from Monday.

We will have to wait and watch if Vijay Sethupathi can return to winning ways at the box office with Junga. Post Vikram Vedha none of his releases have worked well!