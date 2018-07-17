Exclusive: Kadai Kutty Singam is Karthi's best in recent times

The Karthi - Sayyeeshaa multi-starrer Kadai Kutty Singam (KKS) opened on July 13 and quickly went on to woo the audiences across the state. Despite garnering mixed reviews, the rural 'janta' showered the film with love. KKS is a film which extols the values of a joint family and farming as a viable career option for the youth.

Sources exclusively tell us that the film managed to mint approximately Rs 3.7 crore on its opening day, that is, on Friday and showed a good growth over the weekend at the Tamil Nadu box office. The 3-day collection of the film stands at Rs 12.5 crore and it held stable even on its first Monday. This is Karthi's best opening in recent times, and considering that the coming weekend won't have any noteworthy release to compete with KKS, the actor can make it really big at the box office. Last week's other successful new release Tamizh Padam 2 will also have an open run.

After a soaring start to his career with massive hits like Paruthiveeran, Paiyaa, Naan Mahaan Alla and Siruthai, Karthi saw his career graph dip alarmingly with films like Saguni, Alex Pandian and All in All Azhagu Raja biting the dust. But ever since Madras (2014), he has proved to be a bankable actor. He has now scored two impressive victories in a row with Theeran and Kadai Kutty Singam and we are looking forward to more such successful ventures of Karthi.