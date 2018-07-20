Exclusive: Kadai Kutty Singam repeats the magic of Baahubali 2 and Mersal - here's how

Karthi and Sayyeshaa's Kadai Kutty Singam (KKS), directed by Pandiraj, has completed a highly successful week in theatres and enters its second weekend looking very strong to collect much more money at the box office. According to the Tamil Nadu distributors, Sakthi Film Factory, KKS grossed Rs 22 crore in the state in its first week. The hold during the weekdays was fantastic after the opening weekend gave a gross of around Rs 12.5 crore.

Despite a strong competitor in the form of Tamizh Padam 2, KKS has put up great numbers due to patronage from the family audiences in the rural belts of TN. The distributors report that the run has been particularly fantastic in usually deserted C-centre theatres which are finally seeing healthy footfalls after Baahubali 2 and Mersal last year.

Sakthi Film Factory expects KKS to have a solid 4-week run, which is a rarity in the current scenario where the theatrical shelf life of films is very short. They also feel that the success of KKS proves that there still exists a big market for family dramas and that the industry is not just driven by A-centric films.

We hear that director Pandiraj is motivated to continue making such family-based entertainers in future too.