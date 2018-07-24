EXCLUSIVE: Kadaikutty Singam stuns with a whopping second weekend collection!

After collecting a phenomenal Rs 10 crore in its second weekend in Tamil Nadu, Pandiraj-directorial Kadaikutty Singham aka KKS has emerged as a blockbuster. The movie has collected approx. Rs 32 crore in ten days, outperforming Karthi's recent hit Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru! With KKS' second-week collection being 80% of the first one, we can say that the trend has surely worked in favour of the movie.

The film's distributors (Sakthi Film Factory) have also reported that KKS' evening shows were houseful in no less than 151 theatres across the state, on Sunday evening! My my, that is some number. They've also released the names of all these theaters. The rate at which it is going, KKS is likely to cross the Rs 40 cross gross mark in TN.

Karthi is on a glorious high with back to back hits. He is now in the process of completing his next. Titled Dev, the movie will see him co-starring with Rakul Preet Singh and many other established actors. He is likely to do a film with 'Irumbu Thirai' fame PS Mithran once he completes Dev.

Post the mighty success of KKS, we are surely awaiting the announcement of Pandiraj's next.