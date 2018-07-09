Exclusive! Sayyeshaa: It’s magnanimous of Suriya sir to work with me

July will be a busy month for the 20-year-old dancing sensation Sayyeshaa. This coming Friday, she has Kadai Kutty Singam (KKS) set for release. Her other two films, Junga and Ghajinikanth will also release this month. In a recent exclusive chat, Sayyeshaa waxed eloquent about her KKS co-star Karthi. "Karthi is one of my favourite actors. I have to be constantly on my toes and give my best in scenes with him. We coordinate well. I’m sure that he will become a wonderful director someday," she said.

Karthi also returned the compliments in an interview when he said that he admired Sayyeshaa’s dedication in memorising all her dialogues before coming to the shooting spot. He also praised her dancing skills.

Sayyeshaa was recently in the news when she bagged the coveted Suriya 37, which is being directed by KV Anand and produced by Lyca Productions. The film is currently being shot in London and Sayyeshaa is naturally feeling honoured with this opportunity.

"I feel fortunate and blessed. It’s magnanimous of Suriya sir to work with me. Sharing a single frame with Mohanlal sir is like a dream come true for me. It was completely director K V Anand sir’s call to cast me in the film and here I am, shooting for the film in London."

Well, we just cannot wait for the movie.