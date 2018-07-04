Exclusive: STR – Venkat Prabhu film goes big, legendary cinematographer approached!

Ever since the announcement on Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming biggie with STR was announced, there has been a lot of excitement surrounding the film and what it is all about. Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, the new project will be a tad different from all of the director’s films so far, shot on a grand scale with lots of action.

Speaking about the birth of the project, director Venkat Prabhu told In, “It was STR who called me up and told me that it was finally time to do a film together. Things fell into place quickly. I just put across an idea, and STR love the characterization and the turns that the script could take. I am not done writing the bound script yet, but he has already assured me that the film will have him as the hero.”

The latest tidbit from the unit is that legendary cinematographer PC Sreeram has been approached to crank the camera for this project, which will go on floors by the end of the year. Composers Anirudh and Yuvan Shankar Raja are instantly in the run for the musical department too.

Apart from this film, STR is also in talks with producers Kalaipuli Dhanu and AM Ratnam to do a film each. It definitely looks like the sun has started shining brightly on his grounds once he got the call from Mani Ratnam for Chekka Chivantha Vaanam!