Exclusive: Tamizh Padam 2 Iswarya opens up on the Veriyera scene, Mahanati poster and more

After the massive success of Tamizh Padam 2, the film's young heroine Iswarya Menon received a new lease of life in Kollywood. Her first Tamil film as the lead heroine, Veera was a dud, so this success was much needed to keep her afloat. But the young actress says that she is not someone who is affected much by either success or failure.

In an exclusive conversation with us, the actress said, “I believe in the saying 'Don't take success to your head and failure to your heart'. Though Tamizh Padam 2 is a big success, I'm feeling quite normal now”.

Kerala based Iswarya adds that she was thrilled with the crowd's response for the scenes when she appears in the Khaleesi look from Game of Thrones. She also says that her friends and family members clapped wildly for the popular Veriyera (Vivegam) spoof scene in which she is shot dead while singing.

Iswarya is a hard-core Tamil cinema buff due to her upbringing in Tamil Nadu and says that she has seen all the films which were spoofed and referenced in Tamizh Padam 2. With regards to her famous Mahanati look in a pre-release poster of Tamizh Padam 2, the actress says that they spent a whole day for this special photoshoot to get it right.

Iswarya has also done films in Kannada, Telugu and her mother tongue Malayalam and seems to be quite the language expert. The actress herself has dubbed for Tamizh Padam 2. Regarding her presence in Tamizh Padam 3, Iswarya says in a matter of fact tone that the decision rests with director Amudhan and producer Sashikanth.