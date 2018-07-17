Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi raves about Mani Ratnam after Chekka Chivantha Vaanam

Vijay Sethupathi is a force to be reckoned with. Makkal Selvan, as he is fondly called, has made his name in the industry as a versatile actor who could easily adapt to any character. His rise as a bankable actor comes with working with young and talented directors like Karthik Subbaraj, Nalan Kumarasamy, Arun Kumar, Gokul, Vignesh Shivan and Pushkar - Gayatri, to name a few. He also worked with established commercial director KV Anand and delivered the successful Kavan last year.

Earlier this year, Vijay signed on for Mani Ratnam's exciting multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and the shooting for the film has wrapped up successfully. Mani Ratnam is easily the senior-most director that the actor has collaborated with in his career. In an exclusive chat with in.com, Sethupathi couldn't stop raving about the legendary 'Mani Sir'. “Just like a newcomer who is kicked about his/her first film, Mani sir works with a great amount of enthusiasm, speed, and intent. He is someone who understands the language of cinema and knows to present grandeur on screen. He loves his actors and is profuse in his praise when he sees good work. According to me, ‘taste’ is the most important thing in cinema and Mani sir still has oodles of that. There is so much wisdom, intelligence, and experience to gain from him," he said.

Vijay is known to bring his own flavour to every character he works on and this film was no different. As with other directors, he worked on scene-level improvisations with Mani Ratnam too and the director gave him complete freedom.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam brings together an eclectic bunch of actors like Arvind Swami, STR, Arun Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Jyothika, Aditi Rao Hydari and Aishwarya Rajesh. The film may release later in the year.