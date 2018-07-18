Fans and music buffs celebrate Yuvan's work in Mammootty and Ram starrer Peranbu

Despite having done more than 125 films and garnering countless fans for his unique brand of music, Yuvan Shankar Raja is still seen as an under-rated composer. The expectations from him are very high and listeners are quick to brush off sub-standard work from him. He is often criticized for taking up too many films, leading to a compromise in the quality of his music.

Yuvan gives his very best for certain directors like Selvaraghavan, Venkat Prabhu, Vishnuvardhan, Ameer, Vasanth and of course Ram. The most recent Ram film Peranbu had its music launched this past Sunday. All the 4 songs in the film are being appreciated by Yuvan fans and music buffs. All the songs are clean and pure melodies (sung by the likes of Karthik, Vijay Yesudas, Sriram Parthasarathy and Madhu Iyer) with fine lyrical quality. They provide a very emotional and meditative listening experience.

There are no romantic duet songs and it's all about poignant numbers going along with the story.

‘Megastar’ Mammootty, ‘Thanga Meengal’ Sadhana and Anjali play the lead roles in Peranbu, a film which is already being called a masterpiece of the Tamil film industry.