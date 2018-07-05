home/ entertainment/ kollywood-entertainment
From Anurag Kashyap to AR Murugadoss, celebs heap praise on Subramaniyapuram clocking ten years

First published: July 05, 2018 10:41 AM IST | Updated: July 05, 2018 10:41 AM IST | Author: Siddarth Srinivas

It has been ten years since Kollywood saw a path-breaking, hard-hitting take on a village and its characters, who have been etched in the minds of viewers forever. Subramaniyapuram has been a benchmark for all set in Madurai since 2008, where a debutant director Sasikumar came in to tell a story of friendship, love, betrayal, and revenge.

Read on, as we bring up some celebrity mentions of the film over the last 24 hours.

Anurag Kashyap, who called Subramaniyapuram as his inspiration to make his resounding gangster saga – Gangs of Wasseypur.

CS Amudhan, director of the upcoming entertainer ‘Tamizh Padam 2’

Actor Jai, who played the lead role in the film,

Actor Siddharth, who is a huge fan of the film himself,

National award-winning critic Baradwaj Rangan, who has also written an article about the structure of the film in its official screenplay book,

Though Sasikumar has turned away from direction to roll on as an actor now, the memories of his film are strongly engraved in Kollywood’s history books.

tags: #Anurag Kashyap #Arvind Subramanian #CS Amudhan #Entertainment #jai #kollywood #regional #Sasikumar Dir #siddharth #Subramaniyapuram

