From Anurag Kashyap to AR Murugadoss, celebs heap praise on Subramaniyapuram clocking ten years

It has been ten years since Kollywood saw a path-breaking, hard-hitting take on a village and its characters, who have been etched in the minds of viewers forever. Subramaniyapuram has been a benchmark for all set in Madurai since 2008, where a debutant director Sasikumar came in to tell a story of friendship, love, betrayal, and revenge.

, who called Subramaniyapuram as his inspiration to make his resounding gangster saga – Gangs of Wasseypur.

It’s ten years of the amazing film that inspired me to GOW #10yearsofsubramaniyapuram pic.twitter.com/YisZFBo1vN — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 4, 2018

@SasikumarDir it’s been ten years since you made the classic that inspired me and now you are an Actor .. gimme more #10yearsofsubramaniyapuram — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 4, 2018

, director of the upcoming entertainer ‘Tamizh Padam 2’

The way @SasikumarDir assuredly moves to a dogme’ like third act after the musical & comical flourishes in the beginning....it has to be the best debut after Pathinaaru Vayathiniley. #10yearsofSubramaniapuram https://t.co/ERfD1Vtkx3 — C.S.Amudhan (@csamudhan) July 4, 2018

, who played the lead role in the film,

10 yrs u made this Azhagar from Subramaniapuram. My fans, the media u made me stand as an actor. Without u am no one. @SasikumarDir no words to thank you. Will always do the best of the films for audience to appreciate. Thank you very much for the love pic.twitter.com/9ggMdbuetM — Jai (@Actor_Jai) July 4, 2018

, who is a huge fan of the film himself,

What a landmark film! Many congratulations to you Sasi and your passionate team...Kani, Swati,Jai, Kadhir, James Vasanthan and the rest. Learnt so much from you all... We need more... #Subramaniyapuram #10yearsofsubramaniyapuram https://t.co/SpWmXfdKof — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) July 4, 2018

National award-winning critic, who has also written an article about the structure of the film in its official screenplay book,

"...That’s when the film elevates itself to address the establishment. And that’s why you could make the case that Subramaniyapuram is Tamil cinema’s most potent Angry Young Man movie." #10YearsofSubramaniyapuram @SasikumarDir From my essay in this book, published by @blaftness pic.twitter.com/SBpTKOkfoh — Baradwaj Rangan (@baradwajrangan) July 4, 2018

Though Sasikumar has turned away from direction to roll on as an actor now, the memories of his film are strongly engraved in Kollywood’s history books.