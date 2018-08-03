Genius: Suseenthiran to collaborate with THIS composer after years

At the start of his career, director Suseenthiran had worked with composer Yuvan Shankar Raja for three films with hit numbers, namely Naan Mahaan Alla, Rajapaatai and Aadhalal Kadhal Seiveer. But after that, due to reasons best-known to the director and the composer, the combination never took place again.

Suseenthiran then went on to strike a good rapport with composer D. Imman, who delivered likable albums for him thereafter. But now, Suseenthiran would be joining hands with Yuvan Shankar Raja once again for his upcoming film Genius. In a recent statement, the director had said that Genius would be an honest take on the amount of pressure and excess education that we put on this generation’s students.

“One among the students would be the central character of the film, and it will deal with his life, the mental stress he undergoes and how he comes out of it. I really hope this film will make a mark in Tamil cinema,” said the director.

Suseenthiran, who is on the verge of completing his Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu sequel, also has Angelina – a romantic film with fresh faces which will be hitting the screens by the end of the year. The director is also making his acting debut in Suttu Pidikka Utharavu, directed by Ramprakash Rayappa of Tamizhukku En Ondrai Azhuthavum fame.