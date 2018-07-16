Google talk: Is Vijay’s Sarkar really based on Sundar Pichai’s story?

Google Thalapathy Vijay starrer Sarkar directed by AR Murugadoss and chances are that you will see a number or rumours around the film’s subject. Some say that it is based on the life of the search giant’s CEO Sundar Pichai. Though there is a slight possibility that Vijay’s character could have been sketched keeping Pichai’s outlook and behavior in mind, sources close to the team have denied the reports as baseless rumours.

A source from the team said, “Of course yes, Sarkar has a vital portion shot in the USA, but the film is far from a peek into Sundar Pichai’s life. The heart of Sarkar lies in the incidents that take place in Tamil Nadu and the political situation here.”

The team is currently proceeding with the shoot in Chennai, and are expected to take off to the US by the end of the month. With the foreign schedule, the entire shoot will be wrapped up with just some possible patchwork shots in the balance.

Oscar winner AR Rahman composes the music for ‘Sarkar’, retaining his combination with Vijay after the hit album in ‘Mersal’. Director AR Murugadoss too, returns to work with the composer after their collaboration for Aamir Khan’s Ghajini back in 2008. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Sarkar has Keerthy Suresh and Varu Sarathkumar as a part of the female cast.