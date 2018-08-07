GV Prakash is done with 100 Percent Kaadhal, what’s next for the actor?

Composer-turned-actor GV Prakash has just wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming romantic entertainer 100 Percent Kaadhal, in which he stars opposite Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame. Directed by cinematographer MM Chandramouli, the film is a jolly entertainer being the official remake of the Telugu blockbuster 100% Love which had Naga Chaitanya and Tamannah in the lead.

Nasser, Yogi Babu, Jayachitra and Manobala form the supporting cast of this film, which is touted to take a worldwide release by the end of the year. Apart from playing the lead role, GVP has also composed the music for this film.

GVP’s other outings include his upcoming drama Jail, where he teams up with director Vasanthabalan who was the first to introduce GVP to the industry as a musician. The first look posters were recently unveiled, garnering a good response from netizens.

The actor is also a part of Sarvam Thaala Maayam, a musical film directed by Rajeev Menon. AR Rahman has composed the songs for this venture, which would track a Dalit musician working his way up. Speaking about the film, the actor said, “Sarvam Thaala Mayam will be a celebration of music. We’ve travelled all across the country to places like Mizoram, Kashmir and Rajasthan for the filming. A Tamil and Telugu release will be simultaneous, we are also looking at an English version.”