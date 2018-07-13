GVP and Rajiv Menon pay tribute to lyricist Late Na.Muthukumar on his birth anniversary

It is a well-known fact that late lyricist Na. Muthukumar has penned the final song of the GV Prakash-starrer Sarvam Thaala Mayam. Yesterday being his birthday, GV Prakash and director Rajiv Menon, took to their respective Twitter handles to commemorate his anniversary and remember the songwriter’s contribution to the film.

Here are their tweets,

Will miss u forever . I always keep looking at my phone thinking to call u and not able to digest the reality ... #missUMuthukumar pic.twitter.com/C4m2nJwT6a — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) July 12, 2018

Remembering the legendary Na. Muthukumar on his birth anniversary. Team #SarvamThaalaMayam has the good fortune of having the last song penned by him in the music album. Eternal lyrics & mortal writers. Rest in peace. — Rajiv Menon (@DirRajivMenon) July 12, 2018

Sarvam Thaala Mayam marks the return of well-known cinematographer Rajiv Menon as a director, after close to two decades. He had last directed the romantic family drama Kandukondein Kandukondein which made it to the theatres in 2000. The film starred Ajith, Mammootty, Aishwariya Rai, Tabu and Abbas.

Sarvam Thaala Mayam is touted to be a musical based on the life of a Dalit singer working his way up in life, the film has music by AR Rahman. In a recent interview to FirstPost, GV Prakash spoke about the film, saying "With Sarvam Thaala Mayam, I'm sure about reaching the next degree of good performance. Because this film revolves around the travel of a young boy who is a musician. So there will be a lot of changeovers and variations. It will be a different experience for South Indian moviegoers. It has five tracks by AR Rahman sir and is really an excellent album to look forward to."