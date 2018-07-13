home/ entertainment/ kollywood-entertainment
GVP and Rajiv Menon pay tribute to lyricist Late Na.Muthukumar on his birth anniversary

GVP and Rajiv Menon pay tribute to lyricist Late Na.Muthukumar on his birth anniversary

First published: July 13, 2018 09:11 AM IST | Updated: July 13, 2018 09:31 AM IST | Author: Siddarth Srinivas

It is a well-known fact that late lyricist Na. Muthukumar has penned the final song of the GV Prakash-starrer Sarvam Thaala Mayam. Yesterday being his birthday, GV Prakash and director Rajiv Menon, took to their respective Twitter handles to commemorate his anniversary and remember the songwriter’s contribution to the film.

Here are their tweets,

Sarvam Thaala Mayam marks the return of well-known cinematographer Rajiv Menon as a director, after close to two decades. He had last directed the romantic family drama Kandukondein Kandukondein which made it to the theatres in 2000. The film starred Ajith, Mammootty, Aishwariya Rai, Tabu and Abbas.

Sarvam Thaala Mayam is touted to be a musical based on the life of a Dalit singer working his way up in life, the film has music by AR Rahman. In a recent interview to FirstPost, GV Prakash spoke about the film, saying "With Sarvam Thaala MayamI'm sure about reaching the next degree of good performance. Because this film revolves around the travel of a young boy who is a musician. So there will be a lot of changeovers and variations. It will be a different experience for South Indian moviegoers. It has five tracks by AR Rahman sir and is really an excellent album to look forward to."

 

SHOW MORE
tags: #Aishwariya Ra #Ajith #Entertainment #GVP #kollywood #Mammootty #Na.Muthukumar #Rajiv Menon #regional #Sarvam Thaala Mayam #Tabu

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All