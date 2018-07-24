Happy Birthday Suriya! Facts about the original Singham that you didn’t know

Saravanan Sivakumar popularly known by his stage name Suriya is an actor who’s popularity isn’t bound to a specific terrority. The Tamil star has a massive fan following amongst Telugu audience as well and he is slowly making a mark for himself in the North as well. Even though the star belonged to a filmy family, he made a name for himself, on his own. And as he brings in the 43rd year of his awesomeness, here are a few facets of his life that you may not know of.

His original name is Saravanan Sivakumar. He was given the name Suriya by director Mani Ratnam so his name would not clash with the actor Saravanan.

Suriya was born and brought up in family of actors, but he didn’t want to join the film industry. He even rejected his first offer of acting. He worked in a garment factory as a merchandising manager.

The actor apart from acting is also into a lot of philanthropist work. Suriya is the co-founder of Angaram Foundation. The Angaram Foundation tries to rehabilitate children who drop out of school in Tamil Nadu for financial or any other issues. Suriya is also a part of The Saving Tiger Movement.

Suriya made his Bollywood debut in 2010 with RGV’s Rakta Charitra. He took training in Hindi for few months so that he could dub for himself.

Nandha was the turning point of his career. Suriya received massive stardom and limelight post the humongous success of this movie which was directed by Bala. But, do you know Suriya was not the first choice for the film? Director Bala wanted to cast Ajith Kumar instead.

Suriya was advised to not do Ayan as people projected it won’t be successful. He ignored all and went ahead with the movie which eventually turned out to be the biggest hit of 2009.

Suriya once rejected the offer of none other than Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. But he regretted the same and later asked the director to cast him in any of his movies, even if for a single shot.

The man is an ardent fan of Iranian movies.

Suriya is not only a talented actor but an amazing singer too. He sang the number Ek Do Teen for his movie Anjaan and a few more.

Suriya voiced for Abhishek Bachchan’s character in the Tamil version of Guru.

Suriya’s dream is to be a director.

The actor almost never has sweets. He has healthy drinks and dry fruits for breakfast and boiled chicken and chapatis for other meals.

May the dashing actor keep entertaining us for years to come. Happy birthday, Suriya.