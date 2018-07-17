Has Dhanush crooned a song in Suriya’s NGK? We have the answer

Suriya’s Diwali release in ‘NGK’ is getting ready, with only a few days of shoot remaining. Touted to be a political entertainer, the film stars Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh opposite Suriya and has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Recently, reports surfaced that actor Dhanush, who is also the brother of the film’s director Selvaraghavan, has sung a single track in the film.

However, sources from the production house Dream Warrior have tossed the news as a rumour, stating that there is no such development yet.

Producer SR Prabhu recently revealed that he will be bringing out a special update on the film come July 23rd, which is Suriya’s birthday. It is expected to be another poster or a motion poster designed according to the film’s theme.

Suriya will complete a schedule in Pollachi of his action thriller with KV Anand before he returns on the sets of ‘NGK’ to finish off remaining portions. His new film with Sudha Kongara too is expected to take off by the end of the third quarter. It will be really interesting to see how the star manages dates to meet his commitments!