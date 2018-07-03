Has Nayanthara grabbed a stethoscope for Ajith's Viswasam?

The second schedule of Thala Ajith’s Viswasam is currently underway in RFC, Hyderabad. A significant chunk of the shoot will be completed in this leg, which will go on for close to a month.

Lady Superstar Nayanthara has just flown down to the spot to join the team. The actress is reportedly playing a doctor in the film and will be completing most of her portions in this schedule including a couple of songs.

Vivek, Yogi Babu, Robo Shankar, Ramesh Thilak, Thambi Ramaiah and Imman Annachi form the supporting cast of the film, which proves that there’ll be no dearth of humor in the movie. Packed with Imman’s music, the film is boiling up as a complete entertainer.

At first, the team had plans to prepare the film for a Diwali release alongside Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar and Suriya’s NGK. However, due to logistical issues and a delayed start in the shoot, it now looks like the film will not be coming on the festival date and will be pushed to Tamil cinema’s next favorite date – the Pongal season in January.

An official announcement on the release date is expected in a few weeks!