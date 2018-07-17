Here is what Vijay Sethupathi has to say on box-office collection debates

The box office can make or break you and Kollywood fanboys fight on social media over the box office collections of their favourite stars on a daily basis. These fan-wars turn ugly more often than not and we have bizarre hashtag trends doing the rounds. Fans of most of the Tamil mass heroes are involved in such fights.

Some industry personnel have pointed out that a film’s collection details are needless information for fans and the audience at large, and have spoken out against industry trackers who tweet collection details regularly. At the same time, they also feed similar trade details like who is distributing their film in each territory. Sometimes they also share official collection details about the film crossing a milestone. This is a never ending debate and recently Vijay Sethupathi offered his take on it.

"Reporting box office collections and debating over it is a Hollywood phenomenon which has slowly but surely made its way into the Indian film psyche too. Nowadays people have started debating over a film’s collections and whether it has grossed 100 cr, 200 cr etc. It's not the right thing to do! They should rather talk about the film's quality and whether it improves their film taste."

While Vijay has voiced his concern over the issue, tracking of box office collections isn’t going away in a hurry. It is in fact a tool that most of the industry uses to determine a star and their relevance with the audience.