Here's how Arya turned the 'friend in need' for Jayam Ravi and saved the day

After delivering a superhit with the space adventure Tik Tik Tik, actor Jayam Ravi is almost done with his next film – Adanga Maru. After donning the khaki uniform for two of his recent outings - Thani Oruvan and Bogan, the actor plays a cop yet again in this one. Recently, Arya came to the rescue of Jayam Ravi, by doing his bit.

The team had to shoot for a specific scene and that required a house. And guess who came to the rescue; Arya! “Wondering who would give us the permission, I immediately called up my bestie Jammy (Arya) and asked if we could shoot in front of his house.” Arya instantly agreed and set things up through his folks although he was traveling.

Now that's why we say a friend in need, is a friend indeed. Arya turned that friend for Jayam Ravi.

The team has just shot an exciting climax sequence at a pub, where Jayam Ravi will be seen fighting a batch of villains. Speaking about the film to DT Next, the actor said “Adanga Maru will show yet another dimension of a cop and is a well-etched character. We have a few more days of shoot left that includes a song that will be shot abroad.”

Raashi Khanna plays the female lead in this action entertainer, the music of which has been composed by Vikram Vedha composer Sam CS.