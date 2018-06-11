Here's the much-awaited wedding video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya

Fans can’t stop obsessing over Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. Setting new relationship goals for us, the adorable couple has made fans go aww with their every appearance together. The two tied the knot last year in Goa and thanks to Samantha, fans now get a chance to have glimpses of the wedding. Samantha shared the much-awaited wedding video and you can’t miss it at all.

From the glimpses of the Sangeet function to the bride and groom smiling away their nervousness, the video treats fans with the cutest moments of the fairy-tale wedding.

The two met on the sets of 2010 released Ye Maaya Chesave and dated for seven long years before getting hitched in October last year. Their wedding took place as per the Hindu tradition and was followed by a Christian wedding on October 7.

Post the wedding, Samantha featured in a couple of films namely, Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Mersal, Rangasthalam and Mahanati, in which Chaitanya did a cameo. Coming to Chaitanya, his upcoming film is Savyasachi, which also stars R Madhavan.

The two have also signed a film together, which will be directed by Shiva. Let’s contain our excitement and wait for further details of the same!​