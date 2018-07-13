Here's when Tollywood's first space film will hit screens!

As we've earlier reported, the Jayam Ravi-starrer Tik Tik Tik, publicised as India's first space film, has emerged as a successful venture for all concerned. The film has been recognised as one of the important 'genre attempts' in Indian cinema and has been given a warm welcome by Tamil audiences due to its unique nature.

Sankalp Reddy of Ghazi fame and successful young star Varun Tej (with Hits like Kanche, Fidaa and Tholi Prema to his credit) have in the meanwhile started filming their own new space film, which will be Tollywood's first in this genre. Two schedules have already been completed. Varun plays an astronaut in this one.

The latest on this film is that its release date has been fixed as December 21. Aditi Rao Hydari and Lavanya Tripathi are the female leads in this film which is being made with the involvement of top technicians from Hollywood.

Sankalp Reddy convincingly delivered India's first submarine war film with Ghazi. He is expected to competently pull off this space film too. Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu are producing this film under the First Frame Entertainments banner. The film has tentatively been titled as Anthariksham. Due to the successful people involved and its unique genre, the theatrical rights of this film are much in demand.