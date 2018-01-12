Here’s why you shouldn’t give Vikram and Tamannaah’s Sketch a miss

Chiyaan Vikram and Tamannaah's Pongal treat 'Sketch' marks the first ever coming together of the two stars on the silver screen. The film by Vijay Chander has already received a lot of hype on social media. Known for his on-screen charm, Vikram is one of the most popular and bankable stars in the Kollywood industry today.

Chiyaan is back in Kollywood after Iru Mugan and 10 Endrathukulla. Both the films didn't have a great run at the Box Office. Naturally, fans are hoping that Sketch should change that at the box office. On the other hand Tamannaah's performance in Bahubali and other recent releases has proved her to be top notch actress. Despite being a commercial potboiler, Sketch is said to have a strong love story with a key role for Tamannaah.

‘Sketch’ is Vijay Chander’s second film after Vaalu with cast STR in the lead. ‘Vaalu’ was a laugh riot and at the same time, had a beautiful romantic track and action sequences. Besides, in all these years, most of the movies have portrayed North Madras as the grey side of Chennai. But ‘Sketch’ promises a stylish portrayal of the region.

The eagerly-awaited ‘Sketch’ has given his fans have a big reason to rejoice for all the right reasons. They seem to have loved Vikram’s on-screen swag and Tamannaah’s mesmerizing presence. Here is what tweeple are saying about the movie.

#Sketch : It's #ChiyaanVikram show all the way.. His swag and Mass lift the movie.. A North Chennai revenge story.. @tamannaahspeaks looks gorgeous and has a decent role.. @MusicThaman BGM and songs r good.. Watch it for #Chiyaan — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 12, 2018

#Sketch 2nd half - Plays around with sentiments, action and romance. Has a decent element of suspense which is opened up in the end. The climax message seems to be added on just as an after thought! — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 12, 2018

#Sketch



A template yet interesting commercial entertainer totally owned by #Chiyaan #Vikram. Action blocks, BGM🔥 Ends on a high. Good. — Sujith (@iSujith_) January 12, 2018

#Sketch - After a slow and boring start picks up well near to the interval. Terrific screen presence and complete one man show from #Chiyaan !! Usual gangster stuffs but entertaining so far. — Martin N Joseph (@mnj993) January 12, 2018

#Sketch 3.25/5 - Good. #ChiyaanVikram has ruled it all the way. Cool performance from @tamannaahspeaks. Nice Climax & message by @vijayfilmaker.@musicThaman's BGM is a plus. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 12, 2018