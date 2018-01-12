home/ entertainment/ kollywood-entertainment
Here’s why you shouldn’t give Vikram and Tamannaah’s Sketch a miss

Here’s why you shouldn’t give Vikram and Tamannaah’s Sketch a miss

First published: January 12, 2018 12:55 PM IST | Updated: January 12, 2018 01:01 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

Chiyaan Vikram and Tamannaah's Pongal treat 'Sketch' marks the first ever coming together of the two stars on the silver screen. The film by Vijay Chander has already received a lot of hype on social media. Known for his on-screen charm, Vikram is one of the most popular and bankable stars in the Kollywood industry today.

Chiyaan is back in Kollywood after Iru Mugan and 10 Endrathukulla. Both the films didn't have a great run at the Box Office. Naturally, fans are hoping that Sketch should change that at the box office. On the other hand Tamannaah's performance in Bahubali and other recent releases has proved her to be top notch actress. Despite being a commercial potboiler, Sketch is said to have a strong love story with a key role for Tamannaah.

‘Sketch’ is Vijay Chander’s second film after Vaalu with cast STR in the lead. ‘Vaalu’ was a laugh riot and at the same time, had a beautiful romantic track and action sequences. Besides, in all these years, most of the movies have portrayed North Madras as the grey side of Chennai. But ‘Sketch’ promises a stylish portrayal of the region.

The eagerly-awaited ‘Sketch’ has given his fans have a big reason to rejoice for all the right reasons. They seem to have loved Vikram’s on-screen swag and Tamannaah’s mesmerizing presence. Here is what tweeple are saying about the movie.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Chiyaan Vikram #kollywood #pongal #sketch #Tamannaah #tamil #Vijay Chander

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All