Hiphop Tamizha to compose music for Simbu - Sundar C's next

Director Sundar C was instrumental in introducing Hiphop Tamizha (the duo Aadhi and Jeeva) as music directors in the Tamil industry. Team Hiphop Tamizha has worked with the director in films like Aambala, Aranmanai 2 and Kalakalappu 2. All these films had popular songs which went on to become chartbusters.

As reported earlier, Sundar C has now committed to a film with STR, to be produced by Lyca Productions. We hear that Hiphop Tamizha are the front runners to score the music for this film. It will mark their first association with STR, if the project materialises.

The duo is already scoring the music for SK13 - Sivakarthikeyan's film with director Rajesh. If they bag this STR film as well, it will be two high-profile films in quick succession for them.

Aadhi meanwhile is almost done with the filming of his second film as a hero, after the blockbuster Meesaya Murukku. This film will also have a backdrop of hockey apart from being a wholesome youthful entertainer. The actor - musician has trained hard to look like a hockey player. He also sustained an injury while shooting for this film, due to his hockey routines.

Meanwhile, Hiphop Tamizha’s new independent music video titled Maanavan, has opened to great response on YouTube and is trending at the top. It’s a motivational 15 minute video for students and has already clocked more than 1.6 million views in just a day’s time.