Imaikkaa Nodigal trailer: Anurag Kashyap steals the show with his villainous act

Anurag Kashyap is known for directing some amazing films like Black Friday, Dev.D, Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly, etc. but, people who have seen movies like Akira and Chhuri (short film) would know that he is also a fantastic actor. Well, now he is all set to make his acting debut in Tamil film industry with Imaikkaa Nodigal.

Imaikkaa Nodigal stars Nayanthara in the lead role and has Anurag Kashyap playing the villain. The trailer of the movie is out now and it is Anurag who steals the show with his villainous act. Watch the trailer here:

It looks like Anurag Kashyap plays the role of a serial killer and Nayanthara is a cop. Even though Anurag’s act is the highlight of the trailer, Nayanthara too manages to impress. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Atharvaa and Raashi Khanna in pivotal roles.

Imaikkaa Nodigal is directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu who had helmed the 2015 release Demonte Colony. The horror-thriller had received positive reviews and that’s why our expectations from Imaikkaa Nodigal are also sky high and with actors like Nayanthara and Anurag Kashyap we can expect this one to be a good film.