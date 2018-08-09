Is Chandran's Naan Seidha Kurumbu a remake of Arnold’s Hollywood film Junior?

Actor Chandran, known for his acts in Kayal and Rubaai, is now working on Naan Seidha Kurumbu – an entertainer directed by stand-up comedian Maha Vishnu. The shoot for the film started with a first look poster, which did not go too well with netizens, who started commenting negatively about the film saying that it would be a cheap comedy.

The first look poster indicates a pregnant Chandran, bringing about the unusual concept of the film that seemingly concentrates on male labor. Going by the theme, the team even went the extra mile by organizing a baby shower function for five pregnant women at the launch event of the film.

Speaking at the event, Chandran said “Many feel that it would be an unconventional film, but I promise that this will be a comic entertainer that can be watched with the whole family. It will throw some light on the situations that would take place if men go through the same challenges as women.” Music director Achu Rajamani too supported the team on his Twitter page.

When one of the fans asked Chandran on whether the film is a remake of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Junior, pat came the reply from the actor who said that it is not related to that film although the posters seem similar.

To those few friends posting -ve comments ! . I can assure you #NSK #NaanSeidhaKurumbu is an out an out Clean , fun , Family entertainer . Like @moulistic said , U can confidently bring your grandparents , kids , wife , girl/boy friends , neighbours and watch our film 🙏🏼💯😃. pic.twitter.com/vJ72N89B1A — Achu (@achurajamani) August 5, 2018

Well, let's wait and watch for the movie to hit the screens to see if it is a remake or not.