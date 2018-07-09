Is Jahnvi Kapoor making her Kollywood debut with STR’s next?

Ever since the announcement on actor STR’s next with Venkat Prabhu came into place, the rumour mills have gone overboard in picking names on who would play the heroine in the film. First up was Keerthy Suresh’s name, and now recently – the new girl on the block seems to be Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of late actress Sridevi.

However, the director has rubbished all the false news in his recent interview to Deccan Chronicle. Venkat Prabhu said that he is yet to complete script, and is currently concentrating on the release schedule of his production venture ‘RK Nagar’ which stars Vaibhav and Sana Althaf. At the same time, the post-production work for his directional venture ‘Party’ is also in progress. Party stars Shiva, Jai, Kayal Chandran, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, Nivetha Pethuraj, Regina Cassandra and a host of other supporting actors in what seems to be a trippy entertainer packed with loads of fun.

Nevertheless, Venkat Prabhu and the team will arrive with the title announcement of the STR film on Tuesday, the 10of July. The director plans to take the film on floors by the end of September. While a majority of the shoot will take place in Chennai or Coimbatore, the team will also fly to abroad locations for a particular segment.