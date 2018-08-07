Is Kiara Advani making her Kollywood debut opposite Vijay?

After establishing herself as a familiar face up north with a handful of films, Kiara Advani made her southern debut in Mahesh Babu’s Bharath Ane Nenu, one of the biggest blockbusters of this year so far. The actress is now reportedly looking to expand her horizons down south, and she may feature in Vijay’s next film which is to be directed by Atlee of Theri and Mersal fame.

According to the Tamil media, Kiara has been approached by the director Atlee, who finds her as an apt fit to his script. Though the dotted line is yet to be signed, it looks like a fair call for the actress.

The project is expected to go on floors by the end of the year, once Vijay completes all his work for Sarkar and ensures the smooth release of the film without any qualms from his end. Atlee is also said to be in talks with composer AR Rahman, trying to convince him to work with him again. The duo has already worked together in Mersal, which gave rise to chartbusters such as Aalaporaan Tamizhan and Maacho. More details on this venture are expected from AGS Entertainment, who will be bankrolling this coveted project.