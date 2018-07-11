Is Samantha playing a sportswoman in her next with hubby Naga Chaitanya?

Actress Samantha has been shooting for the Tamil and Telugu remakes of the Kannada thriller U Turn, but there’s already an inside scoop on the role she’ll be taking up in her next film with husband Naga Chaitanya. The duo, who was last seen together in Autonagar Surya, would be sharing the screen for the first time after their fairy-tale wedding that took place in October last year.

According to sources, the actress would be playing a sportswoman fighting a battle at home in her next film, which is to be directed by Shiva Nirvana of Ninnu Kori fame.

Recently, a lot of rumors surfaced on the internet that this project would be the last acting venture of Samantha, who apparently has decided to bid adieu to her career by 2019. However, Naga Chaitanya has refuted it all in an interview to India Today, stating that she might be taking a break but has no ideas of quitting now.

On her list, Samantha has the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Seema Raja, Thiyagarajan Kumararaja’s highly-anticipated Super Deluxe and the U Turn remakes. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, is looking forward to the release of his action thriller Savyasachi and complete the shooting of his ongoing film Sailaja Reddy Alludu.