Is STR playing a special cameo in Oviya’s 90ml?

Apart from his acting commitments, STR is now working on the tunes and background score for his second film 90ml, a chilled out comedy in which four girls embark on a road trip together. Directed by Anita Udeep of Kulir 100 fame, the film stars Oviya in the lead role and is gearing up for release in the final quarter of the year.

The latest news coming in is that the actor will be playing a special guest appearance in the film. Though there is no more information revealed on the same, the team is sure of marking the scene as the biggest highlight of their film. This will be STR’s second cameo outing this year after Kaatrin Mozhi, the official remake of Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu.

After wrapping up the dubbing phase of his Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, the actor will soon move on to his family entertainer with Sundar C - an official remake of the Telugu blockbuster Attarintiki Daaredi. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film’s production will be speeded up in an attempt to bring it to the silver screen by January 2019. STR also has Maanadu, his political thriller with Venkat Prabhu. It will go on floors by the end of the year.