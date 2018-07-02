It’s all happening for Venkat Prabhu and Suriya!

The first single from Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming multi-starrer Party is to be out today. Titled, ‘Cha Cha Cha Charey’ this one sounds like a peppy number and we cannot wait for the full version to be out. Venkat Prabhu’s younger brother Premgi Amaren is scoring the music for Party, unlike his earlier films where Yuvan Shankar Raja was the one who composed. Yuvan has instead reportedly given a cameo appearance in Party. Interestingly, brothers, Suriya and Karthi have crooned for ‘Cha Cha…’ while Venkat and Premgi have also done vocal duties for this song. So that makes it two pairs of brothers singing this track, which is much expected by Kollywood music buffs.

Suriya is currently in London shooting for his film ‘Suriya 37’ with director K.V.Anand. On July 23rd, the day he turns 43, an official update from his next release NGK will be presented to his fans as a birthday special. Fans expect it to either be a new poster or a teaser. NGK is slated to release for Diwali along with Vijay’s Sarkar.

Meanwhile, Venkat Prabhu has announced his next (9film) with the maverick STR in the lead. This film will be produced by Suresh Kamatchi and is said to be a political satire. Venkat had tweeted that this will be a fresh script and will release in 2019. More official details from the film are awaited.