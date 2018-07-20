Junga: Vijay Sethupathi to join Superstar Rajinikanth soon!

Vijay Sethupati's next film Junga is all set to release on July 27. The star's schedule is a choc-a-block one, all riddled with interviews and promotions for this venture, the excitement for which is already at its peak due to the presence of none other than superstar Rajinikanth. The movie is a Karthik Subbaraj and Chekka Chivantha production, with Mani Ratnam taking the reigns of the director.

In a recent chat, Vijay Sethupathi said that he will begin shooting for the Rajini film in the month of August, in Chennai. He also revealed that sets that resemble Madurai are being constructed in the city. Sethupathi will be playing the antagonist, and his portions would be wrapped next month. A lot of sparks are expected from the scenes involving him and Thalaiva. The actor also added that Karthik Subbaraj had guaranteed him long back (during the making of Iraivi) that he will definitely have a part, if and when the director does a film with the Superstar.

This Sun Pictures production will see Simran paired opposite Rajinikanth. The actress, who couldn't act with Rajini during her prime years as a hotshot commercial heroine in the late 1990s and early 2000s, has now finally bagged the prestigious opportunity to be part of a Rajini film.

Some media reports have also said that Rajini plays a warden and a mentor-like figure to college students at a hostel.