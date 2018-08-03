Kaala director Ranjith is making his way to Bollywood

After working with Superstar Rajinikanth in two back-to-back films, Kabali and Kaala, director Pa. Ranjith will soon be making his way to the Hindi film industry with his upcoming venture which will be produced under the banner Namah Pictures. This will be Ranjith's first Hindi film.

While the cast and the crew of the film are yet to be decided, Ranjith has confirmed that he is going up north for his next project, in a recent interview. There were reports that Aamir Khan will be playing the lead in the film, but the director has denied all those rumours.

Namah Pictures is known for their critically acclaimed film Beyond The Clouds, directed by Majid Majidi. AR Rahman composed the music of the film, which starred Ishaan Katter, who later went on to make his mainstream Bollywood debut with the recent release Dhadak, the official remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

Ranjith is currently busy overseeing the work of his production venture Pariyerum Perumal. The film, directed by Mani Selvaraj stars Kathir in the lead role and is said to be a hard-hitting and emotional ride that will talk about a worrying issue in the society. We will have to wait for a few more days to find out some more information on the director’s next step.