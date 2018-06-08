Kaala: Rajinikanth worshippers go high on fandom, celebrate the film's release

Until you have come across Rajinikanth fans, you don't know what fandom looks like. The superstar only seems to cast a stronger spell every time. In his territory of Tamil Nadu and across the country, fans are now drooling over his latest release Kaala, which hit the theatres on Thursday. Looking at the advance booking, we knew it was going to have a festive start. But such notch of craziness was unbelievable!

The morning shows obviously ran full, but there were these Rajini worshippers who celebrated Kaala's release with much grandeur! There was music, there were fire crackers, excessive dancing and what not? Outside a Mumbai theatre, it almost looked like a festivity being observed!

A post shared by IN.com (@getindotcom) on Jun 7, 2018 at 7:48am PDT

Mumbai has already embraced this year's monsoon. But who cares? The heavy pouring could not spoil the spirit of Mumbaikars. Here are a few fans outside the theatre to catch the first show!

A post shared by IN.com (@getindotcom) on Jun 7, 2018 at 7:41am PDT

There's an uncertainty over the film's release in Karnataka. But the madness is Mumbai can definitely make up for it. Look forward to whopping first day collection of Kaala!