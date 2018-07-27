Kajal Aggarwal wraps up the Tamil remake of Queen!

Principal shoot for the Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen, titled Paris Paris, has come to an end. Directed by Ramesh Aravind, the film has Kajal Aggarwal reprising the role of Rani played by Kangana in the original, while Elli AvrRam fills in the shoes of Lisa Haydon.

The Queen remake is one of the most peculiar projects ever in the southern film industry, as it marks four different actresses taking up the lead role in four different languages. After Kajal for the Tamil version, Tamannah slots in for Telugu, while Parul Yadav and Manjima Mohan have played the role in the Kannada and Malayalam versions respectively.

The Tamil and Kannada remakes are directed by Ramesh Aravind of Uttama Villain fame, while Prashant Varma takes care of the Telugu reprise and Neelakanta – the Malayalam one.

Simultaneously, the film will be released in all the four languages in October this year. This will be Kajal Aggarwal’s only Tamil release in 2018, following her outings with top stars Vijay and Ajith in Mersal and Vivegam last year. She will soon move on to the Telugu industry where she will work on the official remake of the Tamil blockbuster Theri. Directed by Santhosh Srinivas, the film will have Ravi Teja essaying the role played by Vijay in the original, while Catherine Tresa is a part of the cast as well.