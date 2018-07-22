Kamal Haasan confirms starting work on Indian-2 after Bigg Boss!

Kamal Haasan is the man of the hour. His second innings with Tamil Bigg Boss is the talk of the town, much like the first season. It isn’t just Bigg Boss that’s keeping the actor busy. The superstar is also overseeing the progress of his next film, Vishwaroopam-2 that hits the screens on August 10th. But if you think these projects are keeping the star busy, you’re wrong. His work in the field of politics hasn’t slowed down either.

And then there’s more. On Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss, the actor revealed that he will be starting work on the sequel to his blockbuster film Indian right after the current season of the show ends. Kamal will, once again, join hands with director Shankar for the project. The film may well be his last appearance on the big screen before he dives into the world of politics on a full-time basis.

Indian-2 will have music by Anirudh, with Nayanthara already being considered to play the female lead. Though sources in Kollywood have stated that a popular young actor too will be starring in the film, there is no concrete information on the same.

Shankar is now concentrating on the post-production work for his magnum opus 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. The film is gearing up for a worldwide release on 29th of November 2018 and will have its trailer launch event soon.