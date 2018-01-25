Kamal Haasan reveals name of his state-wide political tour, will remind people of MGR

On Thursday, 25th January Kamal Haasan revealed the name of his planned statewide tour through the villages of Tamil Nadu, reported Times of India. The 63-year-old actor turning politician has called his journey "Naalai Namadhe" (Tomorrow is ours) in his weekly column in a Tamil magazine. The ‘Vishwaroopam’ actor admitted that the name of his journey would remind people of MG Ramachandran's 1975 film. Incidentally, MGR went on to become the chief minister two years after the film's release. He will begin his journey from Rameswaram on February 21.

The Ulaga Nayagan said that he does not believe in suspense or surprise in politics. "This is not cinema. When you (fans) have already stepped into the fray, it is better to be direct. My dream is to reclaim the land for the Tamils. 'Naalai Namathe' stands for just that," he said.

He also dismissed rumours that he lacks any political vision. "Some consider that I have no plan and that I am here only to criticise politicians. You have to simply look back at the social work we have carried out in the last 37 years. We started with organ donation. We cleaned up sewage, an activity which inspired my film 'Nammavar' (1994)," he added.

Kamal Haasan also said that he would adopt a village in the state and turn it into a self-sufficient model and bring education to the doorsteps of the villagers. He stressed on the need for clean drinking water, sanitation and transport and said, “If my model village inspires the government to get down to fieldwork, I will consider my job done."