Kamal Haasan to tour Tamil Nadu from February 21, will also announce party name

After weeks of ambiguity, Tamil actor Kamal Haasan declared that he would be starting off his journey in to politics from Ramanathapuram, his hometown on February 21. He would also reveal the name of his political party on the same day. In a statement issued late on Tuesday, the southern actor said that his life’s purpose is to "challenge the status quo that has been plaguing the politics of Tamil Nadu for some time now".

"I intend to embark on a journey across the state from February 21, 2018, to truly understand as to what the needs of my people are, what is afflicting them, what their aspirations are,” he said.

According to him, the journey of meeting the people across the state of Tamil Nadu is “neither an act of rebellion nor is it a gathering for glamour.” Haasan looks at this journey as a means of “discovery and learning and an opportunity” to understand his people.

The superstar turned politician plans to meet and spend time with the people from Madurai, Dindigul and Sivagangai in the near future as he travels around Tamil Nadu. Besides that, he would also be revealing the name and principles of his political party.

"In addition, at the commencement of the journey, I intend to announce the name of my political party along with the guiding principles we intend to live by," said Haasan.

Last year in September, the actor had returned donations worth Rs 30 crores received from his fans for his party. In a Tamil magazine, Haasan made his intentions clear. "It'll be illegal to keep the money without any infrastructure," he wrote in his weekly column.

On his birthday last year, Haasan had said that he intends to launch an app, allowing him to get feedback on what people want and let them post information. He had announced his intentions to enter politics in July 2017.