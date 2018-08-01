Kamal Haasan: Vishwaroopam is an 'Indianized' spy film

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is jetting across the country promoting his upcoming film Vishwaroopam 2, which is slated to release on August 10 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. He is also accompanied by lead heroines Pooja Kumar and Andrea in some of these promotional visits. The veteran star is conducting various media interactions as he is making his possible effort to reach out to the audience.

In a recent interview, the director-actor-producer opened up on why he took up a controversial subject based on Al-Qaeda terrorists when he could've opted for many other safer subjects as a mainstream mass hero.

Like all you cinema fans, I was also getting bored of the repetition in our stories. And when filmmakers take up a new genre here, they don’t go all-out as they are forced to make some compromises here and there. In the good-old days, Tamil actor Jaishankar’s cowboy films were an incongruous attempt to blend the Western genre and our typical ‘village film’ elements. Sholay was a properly ‘Indianised’ Western and it felt authentic. Since long, I wanted to do a proper gritty, gory thriller like how they do it internationally. Vishwaroopam is a step in that direction – ‘Indianizing’ a spy film.

The first part which was released in early 2013 was a success. The sequel is keenly awaited by the countless Kamal fans all over the world.