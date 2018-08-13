Exclusive: Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2 has moderate opening weekend

Though Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2 has not released in significant parts of Tamil Nadi like Madurai yet, it has done reasonably well in the places where it has been released. As per the exclusive numbers sourced by us, the film had a great weekend in Chennai city particularly, grossing Rs 3.02 crore in 3 days (0.92 crore + 1.03 crore + 1.07 crore). The inflated ticket rates in most of Chennai’s multiplexes have definitely helped the final gross amount. In TN, the film is expected to have grossed around Rs 12 crore in 3 days. The numbers could have been much better only if the film had received a full-fledged release all over the state.

In USA, Vishwaroopam 2 has grossed close to 345K $ in its 3-day opening weekend, including the Thursday premieres. The number is way below expectations.

The performance of the film in Kerala, Karnataka, AP-TS and North India has also been underwhelming. TN is the lone silver lining so far, and we have to see how the film sustains in the coming days and weeks when many other noted Tamil movies will be releasing back to back.

On Sunday, Kamal had organised a special screening of the film for army officers at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai. It must be noted that he had shot a song sequence there with actress Andrea.