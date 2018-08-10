Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2 issued 22 cuts by CBFC!

Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 hit the screens today (10th August) and the latest update on the film has left netizens in a tizzy. The Censor Board of Certification (CBFC) has issued numerous cuts on the espionage thriller with 14 cuts on the Hindi version of the film. The cuts also include muting of words like ‘IFS’ and ‘foreign service’, a specific location from Delhi and some intimate scenes.

The intimate scene, which was a kissing scene as a part of a song after the intermission, has been replaced with visuals of the lead actors ‘looking towards each other’. The cuts further include reducing the visual of tearing of Burkha, visuals of which are highly violent. Here’s a list of some of the other cuts, shared by The Quint.

The CBFC also issued 22 cuts on the Tamil version of the film, including muting of words like ‘Allah’, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Pakistan’ and ‘South Block’.

While the reason given for omitting the word ‘Pakistan’ is ‘friendly relations’, the other cuts are supported by reasons like ‘vulgarity’ and ‘defamation’.

The film, which is made on a lavish budget, sees Haasan essaying the role of RAW agent Wisam Ahmed Kashmiri and is helmed by Haasan himself.