Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 to now have an independence-day release

Kamal Haasan-starrer Vishwaroopam 2 is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Especially after the first became such a big hit, we all are looking forward to its sequel. But it seems we’ll have to wait a little longer as the release date of this film has been postponed.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Vishwaroopam 2 will now hit the screens in mid-August on August 15, 2018. That means it shall have an independence-day release.

But hey, this also means that Vishwaroopam 2 will be clashing with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s magnum-opus 2.0. After quite a few delays, 2.0 makers too are contemplating to release the film on Independence Day. And if it happens so, then it is going to be like Clash of Titans at the box office on August 15, 2018.

Now say it a co-incident or what, Vishwaroopam 2 and 2.0, both the films were initially slated to release on Republic Day. But thanks to production delays both the films got postponed. Reports had it that both the films will have an April release but makers did not confirm anything. And now, once again, both the films have been pushed and will supposedly lock horns at the box office in the month of August.

August 2018 you seem to be quite interesting. *wink*​