Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2 to take Nayanthara's Kolamaavu Kokila head-on!

The release date of the Nayanthara-starrer Kolamavu Kokila (CoCo), directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, was announced on Thursday by its composer Anirudh Ravichander. It will hit the screens on August 10th. Interestingly, Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2 has already announced an August 10th release ahead of the Independence Day national holiday.

It's quite a bold move by producers Lyca Productions to take on the Kamal Haasan biggie. But one feels that both films belong to completely different genres and have the scope to co-exist in the market. Kolamavu Kokila is a dark comedy thriller centered on the drug peddling world whereas Vishwaroopam 2 is a spy thriller and the sequel to the first part which was released in 2013. While Vishwaroopam 2 will be given top priority, the Nayanthara starrer can be slotted in smaller screens.

Anirudh's superhit music is a big standout aspect of Kolamavu Kokila along with the presence of 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara in a totally different role. The ‘Kalyaana Vayasu’ song will by itself draw a section of viewers to the film. Nayanthara’s fiance, director Vignesh Shivan has written the lyrics for quite a few songs in the film. Saranya Ponvannan and Yogi Babu are other prominent cast members in CoCo.